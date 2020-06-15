Sydney Footy Fan Transformed His Garage Into A $35,000 Man Cave And It's Bloody Beautiful

We've finally made it to the light at the end of this deep, dark pandemic tunnel as NRL, AFL, and other sports slowly return to our home screens.

While we can't enjoy games live in person yet, one particular Sydney resident is experiencing a little more comfort at home than most, and he's got no regrets about his 10 years in the making $35,000 man cave.

David McKinder has spent almost a decade transforming his garage into the ultimate man cave. It's got everything from a dugout, a poker table, a huge projector, and 14 TV screens.



^ 9 of the whopping 14 screens in Dave's man cave || LADBible



^ Comfort is key || LADBible



^ 3 door mini fridge... check! || LADBible

Dave claimed to have been sick of watching sports alone, adding that he had a dream to be able to watch all his favourites at once.

"We were looking for a house about 10 years ago and I spotted the house we are in now. It had a four-car garage, and with only having one car the 'mancave was born'... My mates think it's amazing, they love the space to get away from their life and chill and have a bit of banter during the game."

But he's not done yet! Dave still has plans for the future of his footy paradise, claiming that he wouldn't mind some "3D Art, a rotating floor so the chairs can face the nine TVs on the wall, draught beer, and more trophies".

Dream on Dave. You're an inspiration to us all.

