Sydney Harbour Bridge Closed After Fiery Multi-Car Crash

A fiery multi-vehicle collision has forced several lanes on the Sydney Harbour Bridge to close on Monday morning.

Traffic is banked up heading into the CBD, with the incident leading to injuries for two people.

While the severity of the injuries is unknown, a man in his 20s was trapped and needed saving. He was treated for leg injuries and transported to St Vincent's Hospital in a serious but stable condition.

Emergency crews were called to the major harbour crossing after reports three vehicles had collided, forcing a van to flip and catch fire on the citybound lane.

NSW Police say the other two occupants, a man and a woman, were treated by paramedics.

The man is in his 30s was transported to Royal North Shore Hospital in a serious condition, treated for head injuries.

The woman in her 60s was transported to Royal Prince Alfred Hospital in a stable condition, treated for minor injuries.

"A number of bystanders and other emergency service workers who risked their lives to assist these patients are absolute heroes, we can’t thank them enough," NSW Ambulance Inspector Giles Buchanan said.

"One of the vehicles was well alight when we arrived on scene, it was an extraordinary effort to get the patient out of the vehicle safely.

"We urge all motorists to drive to the conditions especially in this treacherous weather."

The Transport Management Centre say the bridge may be closed for some time, urging drivers to avoid nearby roads.

"Motorists are advised to avoid the area and use the Sydney Harbour Tunnel as an alternative,” it said in a statement.

UPDATE: Several lanes have now reopened northbound on the bridge.

