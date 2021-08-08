Sydney Hotspot Restrictions Won't Prevent The Spread Of Covid-19 Says Epidemiologist

Epidemiologists say the fight against the Covid-19 Delta strain has proven ineffective, with the deadly virus spreading along the Central Coast and Newcastle regions last week.

It comes as residents in Sydney's Penrith LGA wake to harsher restrictions Monday, with residents from 12 suburbs not allowed to leave for work unless they are authorised healthcare workers. Residents must also wear masks outdoors.

Suburbs that have seen a rise in cases include Caddens, Claremont Meadows, Colyton, Erskine Park, Kemps Creek, Kingswood, Mount Vernon, North St Marys, Orchard Hills, Oxley Park, St Clair, and St Mary’s.

Health experts like Epidemiologist Nancy Baxter told the ABC, it's obvious that the location-focused approach isn't working and the government should rethink their strategy against the outbreak.

“What you’re seeing is it's spreading. They get it under control in Fairfield and then it becomes a problem in another LGA. You know honestly, they need to start thinking about Sydney-wide, and it may even be because it’s spreading out into the regions, NSW-wide," she said.

Hairdressers will be some of the first to get back to business if vaccine targets reach 6 million by the end of the month. NSW has administered 4.4 million jabs so far so it's expected we'll reach that target by months end.

Meanwhile, Premier Gladys Berejiklian says she’ll be considering easing restrictions where case numbers are low and allow businesses to reopen where staff have been vaccinated.

