Sydney Kings Coach Will Weaver's Views On The Withdrawal Of The NBL Finals

Amidst a thrilling playoff series between the Sydney Kings and Perth Wildcats, the Kings organisation has decided to withdraw from the series due to the rapid spread of COVID-19.

The decision sparked some controversy over the timing of the withdrawal, where the Wildcats were leading the series 2-1 against the Kings. Sydney King's coach Will Weaver joins the Rush Hour to discuss his disappointment, but acknowledges that it was a smart call to ensure that the players and staff were not put at risk.

"We are heartbroken, you spend a of of blood, sweat and tears... our selfish desires to play a game pale in comparison to the public health risk" - Kings Coach, Will Weaver tells the Rush Hour

Listen Here:

A final decision regarding who wins the NBL Championship has yet to be announced.

Tune in to the full clip below of the discussion between Rush Hour's Mark Geyer and Kings coach Will Weaver to find out their thoughts on the looming decision.

Don't miss a minute of The Rush Hour with MG; listen live from 6pm weeknights on 104.9 Triple M or download the Triple M app to Catch-Up now.