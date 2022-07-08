Sydney Man Seriously Injured In Moped Crash In Thailand

A Sydney man has suffered a serious foot injury after crashing his moped while on a trip to Thailand.

Julius Grauls was driving a moped with his 28-year-old friend as a passenger in Koh Phangan when the pair collided with a truck.

The truck was turning right into a street without indicating, causing the two men to slam into the side of the truck, crushing 29-year-old Julius’s foot.

Julius was transported to hospital to be treated for severe foot injury and was told by doctors that he may never have full use of his foot again.

Julius’s friend, Shrey Sharma told news.com.au that Julius’s injuries were far more severe than his own.

“As soon as it hit, we both fell and Julius’ leg got stuck under the tyre,” he said.

“He pulled it back out and it was in a really bad condition.

“His foot was basically hanging off.”

Julius was collected by emergency services around 10 minutes later before being taken to a small medical centre which was ill equipped to treat Julius’s injuries.

The doctors said Julius would need to be taken to a larger hospital to receive the necessary treatment.

The pair were forced to pay the small medical centre a fee of $1,700 before paying Bangkok Hospital in Koh Samui a deposit of $12,000.

The hospital refused to take in Julius until the deposit was paid in its entirety.

According to Mr Sharma, the truck driver’s insurance company have not yet contacted either of the two men in relation to the incident.

Julius opted not to purchase travel insurance outside of Covid insurance prior to flying to Thailand.

Julius has since been moved to a government hospital where he is awaiting surgery in either Bangkok or Belgium.

The total cost to transport Julius to either Bangkok or Belgium for surgery is $120,000 including a private plane.

Julius’s friends have launched a GoFundMe back in Australia in attempt to raise $120,000 to pay for his surgery.

