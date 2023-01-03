Sydney Man To Face Court After Girlfriend's Throat Slashed

A Sydney man is set to face court today over the alleged attempted murder of his partner in Sydney’s south west.

Emergency services were called out to a Fairfield property at around 7:30AM on Monday morning following reports of a stabbing.

Upon arriving at the scene, police found a 54-year-old woman had been transported to the hospital by family with slash wounds to her throat.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The National Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the nation’s breaking news as it hits.

Police seized a knife at the scene before arresting and charging a 57-year-old man with cause wounding/grievous bodily harm to person with intent to murder.

The 54-year-old victim was forced to undergo surgery and remains in hospital in a serious condition.

The accused is set to face court today.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence, contact 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732.

Subscribe to The Briefing, Australia's fastest-growing news podcast on Listnr today. serves up the latest news headlines and a deep dive into a topic affecting you. All in under 20 minutes.