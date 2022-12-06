Sydney Milk Crate Killer Stabbed In Prison

Milk crate murderer Mert Ney has been hospitalised in serious condition after allegedly being stabbing in prison.

According to police, the 24-year-old was outside in the exercise yard with another approved inmate when the man became aggressive and allegedly attacked Ney.

Prison officers contacted emergency services who are believed to have arrived at around 11:30AM on Monday morning.

Ney was transported to hospital in serious condition where he is currently being treated for multiple stab wounds while under police guard.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The NSW Briefing - keeping you in the loop with the region’s breaking news as it hits.

An investigation into the incident has been established.

Ney was last year sentenced to 33 years behind bars over the stabbing murder of 24-year-old Michaela Dunn in a Sydney apartment.

The 24-year-old was stabbed multiple times by Ney in a CBD apartment in August of 2019.

Ney filmed the scene following the attack before sending graph8ic videos to friends through social media.

He then began a frenzied attack in the city with a knife before being restrained by witnesses using a chair and a milk crate.

Ney received a reduced sentence after agreeing to plead guilty.

Subscribe to The Briefing, Australia's fastest-growing news podcast on Listnr today. serves up the latest news headlines and a deep dive into a topic affecting you. All in under 20 minutes.