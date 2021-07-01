Sydney Motorists Cop Road Toll Increases Despite Economic Strains

Sydney drivers are about to cop another toll increase and the opposition isn't happy about it.

From July tolls will increase across greater Sydney with a one percent increase on the North Connex, Eastern Distributor and Hills M2.

Labor leader Chris Minns has said it's just a further hit to the cost of living in Sydney.

"Wages are flat, inflation is at 2%, but for some reason the tolls go up 4% each year, every year. It’s a secret tax on the families of Western Sydney in particular and we're calling on the government don't make a bad situation worse. Don't sign any more contracts with a 4% annual increase" - Chris Minns

Meanwhile, the city’s biggest toll operator, Transurban, continue to make no commissions due the coronavirus pandemic stating the revenue funds projects keeping people employed.

The tolls are in effect from July 1 include:

M5 will increase from $4.88 to $4.90 for cars and for trucks $14.64 to $14.70

Cross City Tunnel will increase from $5.93 to $5.97 for cars and for trucks $11.86 to $11.93

Easter Distributor will increase from $8.29 to $8.37 for cars and for trucks $16.58 to $16.75

Hills M2 Main Plaza will increase from $8.20 to $8.28, and for trucks $24.59 to $24.84

Lane Cove Tunnel will increase from $3.44 to $3.46 for cars and for trucks $11.51 to $11.63

The Harbour Bridge and Sydney Harbour Tunnel remain unchanged.

