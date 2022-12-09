Sydney Nightlife Spots Introduce Purple Flags To Mark Safe Areas

Pubs, clubs and bars around Sydney will have purple flags to help identify areas as 'safe' during after-dark hours.

In a move to bolster nightlife across the city, popular destinations are set to receive the coloured accreditation to recognise a controlled area.

The NSW government’s plan to boost the city’s 24-hour economy will start in January.

Similar to flags at popular Australian beaches, the purple symbol will help identify safe spots while also providing a range of late-night entertainment options.

"The accreditation will allow people to easily identify precincts that have met high standards of safety, vibrancy, and diversity of entertainment and activities," enterprise, investment and trade minister Alister Henskens said.

The program will be trialled in Sydney's CBD, Clarence and Kent Streets, Church Street in Parramatta, Haldon Street in Lakemba, and Marrickville and Illawarra Road in Marrickville.

"We have so many great night-time districts in Sydney and Purple Flag will promote many of the fantastic things they offer," 24-hour economy commissioner Michael Rodrigues said.

The program is already in place across cities in England, New Zealand and Europe, and could be expanded in Sydney following a trial.

