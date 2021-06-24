Sydney On High Alert As COVID Exposure Sites Continue To Grow

Sydney remains on high alert this morning as the list of COVID exposure sites COVID exposure sites continues to grow across the city.

There were 11 new cases recorded yesterday from more than 48,000 tests and there are at least two mystery infections, one from a hairdresser and another a school student from the city's east.

The Premier has flagged tougher restrictions could come into force if the community doesn't follow the current rules.

Australia Today Epidemiologist Mary Louise McLaws says a lockdown should have already happened last week, urging the public to stay put.

"I ask everybody to stay at home whenever possible because I doubt whether NSW will call for a lockdown. So I'm asking you please, don't spread it because you don't know id you've got it," she said.

More than 30 new venues have been added since late yesterday. The full list is on the NSW Health website

