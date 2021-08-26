Sydney Parents Awaiting Announcement Today On Schools Returning

Parents will no doubt be glued to the 11am press conference this morning with the long awaited announcement on schools expected to be made today.

Crisis cabinet met this week to discuss plans to see children back in classrooms, with the return likely to involve a staggered approach with a focus on vaccinations.

We could see kindergarten, year 1, 2 and 11 students returning first to school, with year 6 to follow.

News on the Year 12 HSC exams is also expected to be addressed.

It comes with today's National Cabinet meeting focusing on rolling out the jab to children aged twelve to fifteen, with Pfizer set to be given the green light to that age group in the coming days.

