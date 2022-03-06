Sydney Partygoers Defy Rain To Revel At 44th Mardi Gras

Around 43,000 people turned up in Sydney's CBD on Saturday night, covered in glitter at the SCG for the annual Mardi Gras celebration.

The gay and lesbian community defied the wet conditions, putting on a spectacle for the 44th edition which featured 160 floats.

Weeks of bad weather didn't avert the partygoers, Mardi Gras Chief Executive Albert Kruger kicked off the celebration recognising some current societal stories.

Kruger acknowledged the recent passing of cricket legend Shane Warne, before a minute silence occured for the people of Ukraine, as the nation's flag was shown on the big screens at the SCG.

For just the second time in the parade's history, the walk down Oxford Road was called off for COVID safety reasons - set to return in 2023.

However 6,500 people made the walk down to the SCG for a unique version of the show.

Spectators were provided with live performances from The Wiggles, Darren Hayes and Vanessa Amoros in addition to appearances from Australia's drag queen team.

