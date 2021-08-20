Sydney Police Presence Increased To Prevent Anti-lockdown Protests

NSW police have also put a ban on Ubers, taxis and other car services from transporting people into the CBD.

Car services have reportedly been banned from 9AM until 3PM this afternoon, with hefty fines expected for anyone who breaches these instructions.

Businesses who flout the orders could face up to half a million dollars in fines, while individuals could wind up with fines of up to $100,000.

Police are also warning protesters that anyone who attempts to participate in the illegal protest, will face massive fines and will be ordered home, while anyone who enters another LGA without a proper excuse will be forced to self-isolate for 14 days.

According to Central Metropolitan Region Commander, Assistant Commissioner Peter Thurtell, over 1500 offers have been deployed across the city and are prepared "...to disrupt, prevent and respond to any unauthorised protest activity."

Protestors are expected to gather at Victoria Park from midday.

NSW Police Minister David Elliott yesterday said that anyone who does plan to attend the illegal protest will be punished.

"If you want to go out tomorrow and endanger the lives of everyone you love and extend this lockdown go ahead and meet the full force of the law," he said. "It's not rocket science… you go outside you risk the prolonging of the lockdown." Yesterday the NSW recorded 644 new cases, with the NSW Government extending the Greater Sydney lockdown to the end of September and announcing curfews for the 12 LGAs of concern.