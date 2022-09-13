Sydney Rail Commuters Score A Free Week Of Travel As Industrial Dispute Continues

NSW commuters are being forewarned that Opal reader machines on Sydney’s rail platforms will be completely turned off next week.

The new measures will come into effect on September 21 amid an ongoing industrial dispute between the unions and the NSW government.

NSW Rail, Tram and Bus Union secretary Alex Claassens said next week’s action is designed to not affect commuters, but the back pocket of the state government.

“Obviously, we’re making sure that they’re going to be kept open and working the way we want them to work so people don’t have to pay"

“We want to put pressure on the government and senior bureaucrats, not the travelling public. We’re escalating that particular action, and it will continue indefinitely until there is an agreement with the government,” Claassens said.

But Transport Minister David Elliott has dubbed the action as “economic sabotage”, with millions of dollars expected to be lost in fare revenue.

“Yet again, it is the taxpayers of NSW who continue to suffer the impacts of this union action. This is not about safety. It never has been,” he said.

Earlier this month the unions launched legal action in the Fair Work Commission.

The unions have said that if the commission does not intervene in negotiations, “there is limited prospect that the dispute will be resolved in the short term without very significant industrial disputation”.

