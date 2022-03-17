Sydney Ranked Second In List Of Most Expensive Cities For Home-Buyers

Sydney has ranked second in a damning sweepstakes of the world's most expensive cities.

The alarming data from a Demographia International Housing Affordability survey revealed how Australians are spending more and more to secure a property.

Australian capital cities dominate the least-affordable rankings. Melbourne sit inside the top five, while Adelaide (14th), Brisbane (17th) and Perth (20th) round out the top 20.

The data revealed the median house price in Sydney last year increased by 33%.

Overall, Australian home prices surged a record 24% in 2021.

In Australia, first home buyers are required at least 10 years of savings for a 20% deposit, emphasising a critical period of housing affordability.

Hong Kong ranks at the top of the pecking order, with a debt-to-income ratio of 23.2.

The largest Australian banking regulator classes a debt-to-income ratio of six or more to be dangerous, in any instance a loaner would have trouble paying off the debt.

Median house prices in the biggest cities (Sydney and Melbourne) climbed by a third last year, according to the Demographia survey.

The cities rounding out the top five after Hong Kong and Sydney include Vancouver, San Jose and Melbourne.

