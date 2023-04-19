Sydney Ranks In Top 10 Wealthiest Cities Globally

The top 10 wealthiest cities have been revealed, and sliding in at number 10 is Sydney and its 126,900 millionaires.

Henley & Partners, along with analytical company New World Health presented “The Richest Cities in the World 2023” report on Tuesday, ranking cities by the number of millionaires living in them.

Home to some of the most expensive suburbs in the world, the report noted Sydney had seen a particularly strong influx of wealthy people calling the harbour city home, over the past 20 years.

It is projected to become one of the world’s top five richest cities by 2040.

Sydney was the only Australian city listed in a top 10 dominated by American and Chinese cities.

Melbourne was Australia’s next city to make the list, coming in at 17th with 96,000 millionaires residing in the city.

Perth (33,900) and Brisbane (31,900) were listed at 32 and 33 respectively.

TOP 10 WEALTHIEST CITIES:

New York – 340,000

Tokyo – 290,300

The Bay Area – 285,000

London – 258,000

Singapore – 240,100

Los Angeles – 205,400

Hong Kong – 129,500

Beijing – 128,200

Shanghai – 127,200

Sydney – 126,900

The full report can be viewed here.

