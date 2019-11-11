Sydney Receives "Catastrophic" Fire Warning As Premier Declares State Of Emergency

The NSW Premier has declared a state of emergency as the fire warning reaches "catastrophic" for the first time.

Gladys Berejiklian said that the last time a state of emergency was declared was in 2013, with Emergency Services Minister David Elliott adding that the decision had been made after "unanimous advice".

"Last night I spoke and communicated with every commissioner of all of our state combat agencies and it was the unilateral advice, the unanimous advice that we declare a state of emergency for seven days starting today," he said.

"This is a tool that governments very, very rarely use but it is a tool that is necessary."

On Tuesday, Greater Sydney and Greater Hunter regions will see the first catastrophic fire danger forecast since the level was introduced in 2009.

The North Coast, Illawarra/ Shoalhaven, Central Rangers, Northern Slopes and North Western areas have been forecast as extreme, while the Far North Coast, New England, Far South Coast, Southern Ranges and Lower Central West Plains are severe.

A total fire ban is in place, statewide, for all of Monday and Tuesday.

The NSW Rural Fire Service will be regularly updating its website and social media accounts throughout the week, and are advising everyone to avoid bushfire prone areas, and to identify safe locations in case they are unable to leave.

