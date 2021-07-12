Sydney Removalist Travelled Through Victoria And South Australia While Infectious With Covid-19

Victoria and South Australia are now on Covid-alert with a removalist testing positive for the virus after travelling through both states while infectious.

The confirmed case originating from Sydney travelled down through the southern states last week and stayed in Victoria on July 8.

The man who delivered a positive test on Monday had visited several households in the state before moving on to South Australia on July 9 and finally returning to New South Wales on the 10th.

Health Minister Martin Foley said they are still conducting interviews to follow the chain of contact.

"As part of that interview we will be looking to fill in the gaps as soon as possible. But we would expect there would be exposure site and people to quarantine" - MP Martin Foley

Mr Foley said authorities are also investigating whether the removalist was carrying the correct permits to enter Victoria.

The case was recorded for New South Wales on Monday and comes as Victoria clocked its 12th consecutive day of no new local Covid-19 cases.

