Sydney Residents Urged To Check Sheds, Backyards For Missing Man With Alzheimer’s

NSW police is appealing for Sydney north residents to check their garages, backyards and sheds as searches continue for a 79-year-old missing man.

Search efforts enters its third day, involving over 100 emergency personnel who hope to locate Ronald Weaver, who suffers from Alzheimer’s.

Mr Weaver was last seen on Woolcott Avenue in Wahroonga on Tuesday morning.

NSW Police acting Superintendent Carlene Mahoney from the Kuring Gai police area command provided an update on the search on Thursday morning and urged everyone in the area to make themselves familiar with photos of Mr Weaver.

“Time is critical. We’ve been searching for the last three days, and we are urging the public to please search your [properties], especially in the Wahroonga area and, if you are out on the trails, please look out for Ronald,” she said at a press conference.

Mr Weaver’s wife Hannah, also at the press conference, said her husband would respond to his name if approached by a member of the public.

“Ron is my lovely husband, and he’s a good person. Even though he has Alzheimer’s I believe he still deserves quality of life towards the end,” she said.

“Please, please help to locate Ron. Please go to social media to remember his face. Please remember his face for when you walk around the area.”

Mr Weaver is described as being of Caucasian appearance, about 155cm-160cm tall, of thin build, with grey hair and bald on top.

He was last seen wearing a cream-coloured shirt with a beer logo on the front and back, grey coloured shorts and coloured stripped socks.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or visit their website.

