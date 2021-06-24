Sydney Roosters Relocate To Newcastle For Home Game

The latest case of fixture movements hits the NRL, with the Sydney Roosters forced to move their round 16 contest with Melbourne to McDonald Jones Stadium in Newcastle.

Given the latest COVID-19 outbreak in the Harbour City, the Thursday match on July 1 is a course of action before it's too late.

Roosters coach Trent Robinson said the move won't effect the group, as the fan base is largely prevalent in Newcastle.

"The people of the Hunter region love rugby league so it was an easy call to take our round 16 home game to Newcastle," said coach Robinson.

"We always enjoy making the trip to Newcastle and playing at McDonalds Jones Stadium, so we're really looking forward to hosting this game at the ground for all the passionate rugby league fans of Newcastle, including our Roosters members and supporters from the region who will benefit from this being a true home game for them."

The move is “a precautionary measure” to the unfolding situation in Sydney, while movements for the four other games scheduled to be played in Sydney that round are yet to be determined.

All NRL sides receive this weekend off due to Sunday's State of Origin II.

The blockbuster clash was scheduled for the SCG, the club says ticketing information will be released in the coming days.

