Top class rugby league returns to the Central Coast when two heavyweight clubs clash!

The Sydney Roosters return to Central Coast Stadium to take on the North Queensland Cowboys in Round 17 of the 2019 NRL Telstra Premiership season!

Secure your tickets now and be there to cheer on some of the game’s best players in Gosford.

Get Tickets Now

What: Sydney Roosters v North Queensland Cowboys

When: Sunday, 14th July | 2:00pm

Where: Central Coast Stadium

Listen Live & Catch Up On Your Favourite Shows on the 2GO FM App!

App Store OR Google Play