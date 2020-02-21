Sydney's First Spring Loaded Festival Promises Epic Trip Down Memory Lane

After a sell-out first year in Queensland, Spring Loaded Festival is back - and this time it's coming to Sydney, too.

Aussie rockers Grinspoon will headline both events and will be joined in Sydney by You Am I, Custard and Frenzal Rhomb.

Magic Dirt, Tumbleweed, Screamfeeder and Caligula round out the 90s nostalgia-laden line-up at Royal Randwick.

Tickets are on-sale from February 24 and they're sure to be snapped up fast after pre-sale tickets sold-out almost immediately.

Spring Loaded Festival 2020

Saturday 9 May: The Lawn @ Royal Randwick, Sydney

Grinspoon

You Am I

Custard

Frenzal Rhomb

Magic Dirt

Tumbleweed

Screamfeeder

Caligula

Saturday 20 June: Sandstone Point Hotel, Bribie Island

Grinspoon

You Am I

Regurgitator

Shihad

Magic Dirt

The Fauves

The Meanies

Screamfeeder

Eight iconic bands of the 90s on one stage, This is Spring Loaded – Saturday 9th May, on the lawn at Royal Randwick. Tickets on sale now from Ticketmaster.

To get you in the mood, listen to Grinspoon's Phil Jamieson share his favourite Australian live music moment below.

