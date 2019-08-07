Sydney's Lansdowne Hotel Gets 5am Licence

Good news for Sydney's nightlife today with the popular city venue, Lansdowne Hotel getting a 5am licence.

It's been dire straits for the Sydney live music scene, no thanks to the lock out laws, but this extended licence is a positive move for the Sydney community.

Although the first early morning event is a club night, we're looking forward to the positive impact on the Sydney live music scene.

See the announcement:





The lock out laws were introduced in 2014, but recently we've seen iconic venues such as the Lansdowne reopen, with regular live music.



See a gig at the Lansdowne, more info: thelansdownepub.com.au

For all that matters in Rock News this week:





