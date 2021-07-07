Sydney’s Lockdown Extends Another Week

Premier Glady Berejiklian announced on Wednesday morning that the Sydney lockdown would be extended another week.

Greater Sydney residents were set to come out of lockdown on Friday, but lockdown orders will remain until midnight Friday, July 16.



The Premier assured the extended lockdown was to prevent further lockdowns form happening in the future.

"The reason why the NSW government has taken this position is because we don't want to be in a situation where we are constantly having to move between lockdown, no lockdown, lockdown, no lockdown."

Wednesday’s press conference also unveiled some changes for when school returns next week.

All regional NSW students will return to the classroom, students in Greater Sydney will be taking classes online with the exception of students whose parents are essential workers or students in year 12.

27 new cases were detected in the past 24 hours, with 13 only seven of the cases in isolation for their infectious period.

Due to the nature of these new cases there is a concern of community transmission. NSW Health Minister Kerry Chant listed the following suburbs as areas of concern:

Bosley Park

Smithfield

Fairfield

West Hoxton

Bass Hill

St Johns Park

Canley Vale

Greenfield Park

The Health Minister urged people living in particular areas of these suburbs to be extremely diligent over the next seven days.

“If you are in those local government government areas of Fairfield, Liverpool and Canterbury-Bankstown, please stay at home. Do not visit loved ones. Try and engage through digital means. Try and avoid any unnecessary contact with other additional households and please limit your movements into any indoor environments.”

The four main reasons to leave the home include:

Shopping for food or other essential goods and services

Medical care or compassionate needs

Exercise outdoors

Essential work, or education, where you cannot work or study from home

We're reminded to get tested if we present symptoms and isolate until we receive a negative test result. For more information visit the health.nsw.gov.au website.

