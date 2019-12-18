Sydney's Mysterious Disappearing Beach, Which Only Pops Up Every Few Years, Is Back!

Even some lifelong Sydneysiders would be surprised to learn of a secret eastern suburbs beach that only appears every few years.

But when the conditions are just right, a small strip between Bondi and Tamarama is transformed into one of the tiniest beaches in Australia - and possible the world.

MacKenzies Beach, located about 100 metres north of Tamarama, is usually nothing more than a rocky outcrop, albeit one with a spectacular view.

But when a specific set of ocean conditions bring enough sand up onto the rocks, it becomes a temporary oasis for people to swim, surf and play with their dogs.

Here's a before:

Creative Commons

And an after:

Magic!

The beach usually sticks around for a couple of months before being washed away again, so try and get there sooner, rather than later.

A word of warning, though; understandably, the water is quite rocky, and the surf can be rough. So be careful.

