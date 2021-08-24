Sydney's Westmead Hospital Forced Into “Emergency Operations” Mode

A major hospital in Sydney's west has been forced into "emergency operations", amid the COVID-19 crisis.

Westmead Hospital announced to their staff on Tuesday that they were reducing the number of people coming in via ambulance with COVID for the next 24 hours and will relocate critical patients to other hospitals.

The Hospital at the epicentre of Sydney's outbreak had called the "CODE Yellow" to “support an internal disaster management response” moving forward with increasing number of COVID infections.

While the urgent review into the hospital’s critical care capacity, emergency department flow, COVID-19 wards and ambulance offloading gets underway, 100 beds at Westmead Private Hospital have been made available for its use.

Westmead's acting general manager, Jenelle Matic, said in an email seen by the Herald on Tuesday that they "acknowledge that we are no longer operating in a business-as-usual environment and careful assessment and response is required to manage future demand for our services,”

608 COVID-19 cases are currently hospitalised in NSW, with 107 people in intensive care and 34 people are on ventilation.

