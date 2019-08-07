Sydney Set To Shiver As Cold Fronts Sweep The State

Sydney is set to shiver across the weekend as a series of cold fronts sweep the southeast of the country.

Storms from Western Australia and the Bass Strait - bringing heavy rain, gale-force winds and icy temperatures - have already hit South Australia and will continue tracking across Victoria and up into New South Wales by the end of the week.

It means Sydney will see drops in temperature from 22C on Thursday to 18C on Friday and 16C on Sunday.

The cold blast will mean windy, blustery weather, with possible thunderstorms.

In better news for those heading to the snow, the change will result in decent snowfalls for both Perisher and Thredbo.

