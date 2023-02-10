Sydney Students Evacuated From Burning School Bus

More than a dozen school children have escaped a burning bus without injury only moments before it burst into flames in Sydney on Friday.

Emergency services were called to Weston Street in Revesby at around 9AM on Friday morning following reports a school bus was on fire.

Prior to emergency services arriving at the scene, the bus driver and several teachers managed to evacuate all 39 students from the bus.

According to Fire and Rescue NSW, the students were travelling to a swimming carnival when the blaze broke out.

Paramedics arrived at the scene to assess a number of students for smoke inhalation while several others suffered no injuries.

NSW Police and Fire and Rescue NSW believe the fire was caused by a mechanical fault.

The blaze was contained by fire fighters before the Hazardous Materials Response Unit arrived to clear the scene of spilt diesel and leftover fuel.

The incident will continue to be investigated.

