Friday Night Footy Returns To The SCG With The Sydney Swans Taking On Essendon

Friday night footy returns to the SCG this Friday, May 10 when the Sydney Swans take on Essendon at 7.50pm.

We all remember the last time the Bombers visited the SCG, so grab your tickets now to make sure you are there to witness what is sure to be another blockbuster of a match! The atmosphere will be building from outside the ground with all the activities in the precinct from the Volkswagen Fan Zone, face painting, and the Sydney Swans Fan HQ dome.

Then head into your seat to help cheer the Sydney Swans onwards to victory. #goswans

GET YOUR TICKETS HERE | ADULTS FROM $35* BOOK YOURS NOW!



What: Sydney Swans VS Essendon Bombers

When: Friday, May 10 | 7:50pm

Where: SCG

