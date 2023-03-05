Sydney Swelter: City Reaches Highest Temp In Two Years

Sydney will reach its hottest temperature recorded in two years, with parts of the city expected to reach a top of 38.

It’s forecasted to be Sydney hottest day since January 26, when the mercury tipped over 40 degrees.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news with The New South Wales Briefing – keeping you in the loop with news as it hits:

It was already 22 degrees in part of the city at 6am.

Some inland parts of the state are expected to exceed 40 degrees, particularly in the state’s north-west.

Meanwhile, a severe heatwave warning remains in place across New South Wales’ mid north coast.

Temperatures are expected to peak on Tuesday before milder conditions extend across the area on Thursday, reducing the heatwave conditions.

New South Wales residents are reminded heatwaves can be dangerous, especially for older people, babies and children, pregnant and breastfeeding women and people with medical conditions or are unwell.

People should seek shade, remaining in a cool indoor space and keep windows and blinds drawn.

Stay inside with the aircon on!

More information on staying safe during a heatwave can be found at the Bureau of Meteorology or the NSW Department of Health website.

Introducing The Science Briefing: a podcast about the science of everything and your new go-to podcast for your snapshot of science news. Hosted by Dr Sophie Calabretto and featuring journalists from Cosmos Magazine. Hear it on the LiSTNR app now.