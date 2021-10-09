Sydney To Open Up For The First Time In 15 Weeks Tomorrow

Sydney residents are looking forward to going to the shops, getting a haircut and being able to get a drink at the pub again when restrictions ease tomorrow.

Hospitality businesses, retail stores and gyms will open for the first time in 15 weeks on Monday.

It's as vaccination rates soar, with 90 per cent of people across NSW over 16 now having had one jab.

Sydney is now one of the most vaxed cities in the world, but Health Minister Braz Hazzard wants to go higher.

"Again, the message to the community is go and get vaccinated, there's plenty of vaccine. Go and get vaccinated," he said.

It's after the state hit a 90 per cent vaccination rate for first doses and 70 per cent double dosed.

While ambos are expecting a surge in calls, during lockdown there have been fewer assaults, car crashes and drug and alcohol-related incidents.

For Australians looking for intelligent and unbiased news coverage, join renowned journalist Natarsha Belling on Your Morning Agenda for breaking national and international stories as well as the top business and finance stories - every weekday from 6:30am on Listnr