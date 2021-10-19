Sydney To Transform Iconic Harbour Into A ‘Swimmers Paradise’

Sydney's lord mayor has grand plans to transform Sydney Harbour into a "swimmers paradise" with several floating pools and swimming spots scatted along the city's foreshore.

Revealing the idealistic harbour plan at Sydney Water’s Innovation Festival on Monday night, City of Sydney lord mayor Clover Moore explained if parts of the harbour where it is too polluted for swimmers is managed, minor infrastructure work could transform the harbour experience.

“Swimming in the harbour is no pipe dream. Cities around the world are turning to their natural harbour assets rather than building more infrastructure,” she said. “Copenhagen spent 15 years transforming its harbour from a highly polluted waterway to a swimmer’s paradise where wildlife is thriving.”

Sydney council have already commissioned an architect to put forward a proposal for upgrades and waterside pools at various locations including Pyrmont, Elizabeth Bay, Rushcutters Bay and the Glebe foreshore.

“For years we have included water access in our harbourside renewal projects, such as at the Glebe foreshore, Pirrama Park in Pyrmont and Beare Park in Elizabeth Bay. Swimming opportunities could be easily realised when the water is clean and safe,” Cr Moore said.

“The addition of a swimming pool at Pirrama Park in Pyrmont for example would only require minimal infrastructure along the existing harbour edge to allow for swimming.”

Not oblivious to the challenges associated with managing pollution levels, Cr Moore said the council will work with Sydney Water to improve water quality.

“Some parts of our harbour are highly polluted and cleaning up these waterways so they can be used for recreation and to improve biodiversity will require co-operation across all levels of government,” she said.

“Being able to swim safely in the harbour is a wonderful symbol of a healthy water ecosystem. If we can clean up the harbour, we will unleash enormous potential for community recreation and wellbeing.” - Cr Clover Moore

Covid saw swimming pools close, and restrictions imposed resulting in people going back to basics and swimming in the Sydney Harbour.

The Sydney Water Innovation Festival is held on Monday, October 18–Wednesday, October 20. Registration is free.

All images: Andrew Burges Architects supplied by City of Sydney

