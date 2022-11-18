Sydney Train Commuters Will Travel For Free Next Week To Prevent Industry Action

More industrial dispute between the state’s rail employees’ union and NSW government will see Sydney rail travel free next week for commuters.

Premier Dominic Perrottet announced on Friday travel will be free from Monday to Friday next week on Sydney trains – just about an hour after it was confirmed strikes would most likely go ahead next week.

Rail, Tram, Bus Union secretary Alex Classens said one of the only ways to prevent slashing rail services to 30 per cent on Monday and Friday was for the government to make fares free for commuters on those days.

“We’ve been going on for way too long,” Mr Perrottet said.

“Providing free travel for the week will ensure that industrial action does not occur.”

Mr Perrottet said conversations between the government and union was constructive and hoped the dispute would be resolved by the end of next week.

The union had previously revealed plans to open Opal gates for all customers but was made to forfeit the actions when the government took the matter to federal court.

