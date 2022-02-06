Sydney Train Lines Set For Delay As Drivers Take Industrial Action

Sydney train drivers have walked off the job on Monday, protesting in solidarity over contract agreements.

The workers will take industrial action in an attempt to highlight issues relating to a ban on overtime work and contractor policies.

The strike is set to cause massive chaos and delays for the public transport sector, as no services will run between Glenfield and Sydenham.

Buses will replace trains to begin the working week, as Sydney commuters are impacted.

NSW Transport Minister David Elliott said it's a major headache, adding that he will meet with the union to resolve the bargaining agreement.

"I think it’s unnecessary industrial action," Elliott told 2GB radio on Monday.

"Nobody at the moment denies the fact that a lot of workers deserve a pay rise, but what workers deserve and what the taxpayers can afford are two different things."

It comes following negotiations on a new enterprise agreement stalled.

The industrial action could continue in various ways for almost three weeks.

Mr Elliott said commuters should check the NSW Rail site to plan ahead in the case of delays on each line and check for services.

