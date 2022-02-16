Sydney Train Network To Resume Weekly Timetable From February 28

Sydney's train services will return to its normal weekday schedule at the end of February.

The network is expected to see a surge in passenger numbers, after timetables were altered to restrict movement into the city amid the summer Omicron wave.

Train services were culled back on January 10 at the peak of COVID case numbers within the CBD.

Last week, commuters returned to platforms across the state, with a rise of 7% from the previous week at an average of 541,905 weekday trips.

Minister for Transport David Elliot said the reinstatement of the 'normal' timetable will "provide greater frequency and flexibility as more people move around the community".

"From Monday, February 28 the Monday to Friday weekday timetable on the Sydney Trains network will be reinstated," Elliott said.

"This is a great sign, it shows customers have confidence to jump on public transport as more people get back to major centres like Sydney's CBD and Parramatta."

Transport NSW Chief Officer Howard Collins said the safety of all Sydneysiders remains paramount.

"We will continue to implement our COVIDSafe Transport Plan to ensure frontline workers and customers who rely on public transport stay safe," Mr Collins said.

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.