Sydney Train Shutdown Causes Havoc For Commuters

A power outage has left Sydney commuters stranded in the dark for hours, delayed to work on Monday morning as a result.

Metro north west lines from Tallawong to Chatswood were hit by a power failure, shutting the driver-less train's doors with no air-conditioning or lights from 8am.

Passengers took to social media revealing their frustration.

"Our metro has no power and no airflow, you have some people getting real anxious and struggling to breathe, time to call 000 maybe?" one commuter wrote on Twitter.

"You didn’t even mention the metro that has been stuck at Norwest. We have been on this train for more than an hour. At least open the doors. There’s no AC, the lights are off. This is terrible," another Tweeted.

The train service apologised for the inconvenience, as they attempted to get the driver-less train up and running.

While the incident was fixed just after 10am, reports showed no replacement buses were organised for those affected.

Stay up to date with the latest headlines from around the country with LiSTNR's National Briefing: