Sydney Woman Hospitalised Following 'Targeted' Acid Attack

A woman has been admitted to hospital for serious burns following an alleged acid attack in Sydney overnight.

The 32-year-old woman had acid thrown on her around 11:15pm on Friday night by masked men.

NSW Police are investigating the attack, which occurred outside Haymarket restaurant on Dixon Street.

Reports the woman was standing on the road, when a black hatchback drove by. Three men in face masks jumped out and tossed what's suspected to be acid at her face before fleeing.

The woman said "I had my glasses on, imagine if I didn’t have my glasses on".

Police believe it was a targeted attack.

As a crime scene was established by local police, fire crews assessed the black substance.

Police have urged anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers, more to come.

