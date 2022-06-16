Sydney Woman In Critical Condition After Being Hit By A Bus

A woman has been hospitalised with critical injuries after being hit by a bus in Sydney’s West this morning.

Emergency services were called to the scene of an accident following reports a pedestrian had been crushed by a bus.

Paramedics, the Toll rescue helicopter and a NSW Ambulance inspector arrived at the scene on Humphries Road in Bonnyrigg at about 11AM.

Upon arrival, emergency services found the woman unconscious and pinned underneath the bus.

NSW Ambulance Inspector Joe Ibrahim told news.com.au that the woman in her 40’s had suffered severe injuries to the face and lower half of her body.

“We treated her where she was, firstly bringing the bleeding under control, after which the patient showed some improved levels of consciousness,” he said.

Paramedics worked to keep the woman stable prior to transporting her to Liverpool Hospital where she remains in critical condition.

Ibrahim warned drivers and pedestrians to remain vigilant while out in the roads.

“These injuries are life-threatening – and I really want to remind drivers and pedestrians to keep safety at the forefront of their minds,” he said.

