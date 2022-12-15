Sydneysiders Hospitalised With Hallucinations, Illness After Eating Contaminated Spinach

Nine people in Sydney have sought medical attention after eating contaminated spinach - reporting of hallucinations and sickness.

NSW Health is warning people not to eat “Riviera Farms” branded baby spinach with an expiry date of December 16 due to the risk of illness.

Those presenting with the illness have all purchased the baby spinach from Costco. However, it’s unclear if the contaminated spinach is being sold in other stores or states.

So far, the symptoms include confusion, hallucinations, dilated pupils, rapid heartbeat, flushed face, blurred vision, dry mouth and skin and fever.

If you are concerned, call the Poisons Information Centre on 13 11 26.

