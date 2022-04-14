Sydneysiders To Snap Up Free Public Transport Until Anzac Day

From Thursday 14 April until Anzac Day, Sydney residents will be able to travel for free via public transport.

Thanks to a NSW Government initiative, those in Greater Sydney, Illawarra, Blue Mountains, Newcastle and Central Coast will have access to the courtesy trips.

The state government say the offer is to "help individuals and businesses recover from the COVID pandemic", while also addressing recent rail network disruptions that occured.

In February, commuters across Sydney felt the impact of chaotic negotiations between the NSW Government and the Rail, Tram and Bus Union (RTBU) - causing mass shutdown during a busy period.

The negotiations were caused by a disagreement to the workers bargaining agreement, which led to Premier Dominic Perrottet announcing he was "working through the issues to ensure this doesn't happen again".

Transport for NSW said the free rides will help encourage people to get around the community over the holiday period.

The public transport freebies will be offered for 12 days, ending by ANZAC day Monday week - the rides included buses, trains, trams and ferries.

Get the latest breaking news from SCA newsrooms around Australia. Short, simple and everything you need to know.