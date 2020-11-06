System Of A Down Have Just Release New Music

After a 15 year hiatus, American heavy band System Of A Down have just released two new singles.

Protect The Lane and Genocidal Humanoidz were surprised on fans today, along with an official video for Protect The Land.

After all this time System Of A Down were inspired by conflict in Artsakh and Azerbaija to release new music and raise awareness and fund to aid the people of Artsakh and Armenia. The band's proceeds have been earmarked for the Armenia Fund here

Watch the video:



Listen/ buy here

