T.Rex, The Doobie Brothers, Nine Inch Nails And Whitney Houston To Be Inducted In Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame has finally announced the 2020 inductees and there's some questionable picks.

Finally, UK rock band T.Rex are being recognised, a long with The Doobie Brothers, Nine Inch Nails and Depeche Mode.

Although titled the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, pop singer Whitney Houston and hip hop legend The Notorious B.I.G. are both being recognised in the 2020 ceremony.

See the announcement:



The Rock And Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony happens in Ohio, USA and live streamed across the world.

More info: www.rockhall.com



