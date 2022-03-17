TAFE SA Workers Vote For Full-Day Strike

South Australian TAFE workers have voted for a strike today over issues surrounding a new enterprise agreement.

The Australian Education Union took votes across Tuesday and Wednesday with over two thirds of AEU members voting in favour of the strike.

According to the AEU, TAFE SA backed out on an agreement that would see updates made to the terms and conditions of the 2016 educational staff enterprise agreement.

The union has said that TAFE SA plans to make changes to the redeployment, retraining and redundancy clause along with the minimum qualification requirements for the new lecturer classification.

A number of other proposed changes have been included in the agreement including swapping out TAFE SA as the “employer” in favour of TAFE’s chief executive.

A meeting was arranged between TAFE SA negotiators and the AEU in an attempt to resolve the conflict but was ultimately unsuccessful.

AEU SA president Andrew Gohl said the TAFE SA representatives were unable to provide a reasonable resolution.

“Although discussions were useful in clarifying aspects of TAFE SA’s clause changes their negotiators were unable to provide any commitment or comfort in relation to those matters and needed to seek further direction,” he said.

TAFE SA workers will strike all-day with a rally in front of Parliament House planned for this afternoon.

