TAFE Students To Help Seniors Get Tech-Savvy

Internet banking, online shopping, social media profiles and streaming services are entering the vocabulary of our seniors in 2019.

Albany Public Library in partnership with South Regional TAFE are providing free IT advice sessions on Thursday, May 23 and Thursday, May 30.



The IT gurus will provide free one-hour sessions where participants will have the chance to get their questions answered, their problems solved, and their technology demystified.



City of Albany Manager Precinct Paul Nielsen said challenges with information technology are a source of anxiety and frustration for many residents.



“Albany Public Library is proud to partner with South Regional TAFE to address some of those issues and help some of our residents advance their skills in this area,” He said.

Bookings for these sessions are now open. Interested parties should contact Albany Public Library on 08 6820 3600 to reserve a space.