"Tainted With Self-Interest": Paul Kent Slams Business People Making Dumb Decisions At Club Level

Following the shock announcement of Nathan Brown's exit from the Knights at season's end, Paul Kent digs deeper into why "dumb decisions" are being made at club level.

"A lot of people who have been around the game forever, who knew who was who in the zoo, have been basically shuffled aside, while all these supposedly smarter people were brought into the game," Kent explains.

"Now what's happened - we've discovered those people actually aren't that smart."

This was part of a larger reveal about Nathan Brown parting ways with the Knights three weeks out from a potential finals birth.

