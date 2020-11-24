Take A Trip Down Memory Lane With Foo Fighters

Foo Fighters have gone full nostalgic with the release of their Times Like Those 25th Anniversary video.

Pop the popcorn and join the band as they sit back and go through classic photos and share memories of their 25 year career, along with a lot of laughs at some questionable outfits.

Watch:



Times Like Those was released by the Foo Fighters as part of their 25th Anniversary celebrations.

It's been a huge year for the Foo Fighters who have just release the brand new single Shame Shame, out now.

Shame Shame is the first single from Foo Fighters 10th studio album Medicine At Midnight, out February 2021

