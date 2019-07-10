Take The Kids Out, Sunny Skies Predicted For Townsville's Weekend

It's been too long since we have had a full sunny day in Townsville, but finally the clouds are clearing!

From tomorrow mostly sunny conditions will be on the cards with temps reaching 26 and only a 5% chance of rain. 

On Saturday make a date for a Strand picnic because it'll feel almost like summer with a sunny top of 27 with light winds. 

Temps will drop slightly from Sunday-Wednesday with degrees ranging from 11-25 and a mostly sunny backdrop. 

It's great news after overcast conditions for most of the school holidays! 

 

