"Take The Money": Here's Why David Fifita Should Take A Million-Dollar Contract And Leave The Broncos

Triple M's Mark Geyer has urged boom forward David Fifita to take the money when he officially enters the open market on November 1.

Fifita is signed with the Broncos for the 2020 season but can begin negotiations with other clubs from the first of next month and a plethora of clubs want his signature.

The Broncos don't have a lot of cap space and could only offer half of what clubs like the Parramatta Eels or Canterbury Bulldogs can offer, which is potentially $1-Million a season.

Speaking on Triple M's The Rush Hour with MG, Geyer urged Fifita to take the money.

