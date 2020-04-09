Where's the Takeout at in CQ
CQ let's support Local Business
It might be a challenging time, but one thing is for sure local businesses in CQ are proving how adaptable and resilient they are to the present changes in our community.
CQ let's get in there and support these local businesses and commend them being their for us Breakfast, Lunch and/or Dinner.
Here are a few of the local businesses that are open, and providing takeaway, phone order,and/or delivery/pickup services.
ROCKHAMPTON
Opening Hours: Wednesday - Sunday 11:30-12am
Address: 8 William Street, Rockhampton City
Ph #: (07) 4927 7255
Opening Hours: 5:30am - 1pm
Address: 14 Anzac Parade, Yeppoon
Ph #: (07) 4939 4229
Captain Nemos - Northside
Opening Hours: 9am - 3pm
Address: 2/202 Musgrave Street, North Rockhampton
Ph #: (07) 4927 7311
Captain Nemos - Southside
Opening Hours: 9am - 3pm
Address: 28 William Street, South Rockhampton
Ph #: (07) 4927 6180
Opening Hours: Check facebook, updates frequently
Address: 274 Murray Street, South Rockhampton
Ph #: (07) 4926 7703
Opening Hours: 11:30am - 8:30pm
Address: 1 Swordfish Avenue (Cedar Park Shopping Complex)
Ph #: (07) 4930 2290
GLADSTONE
Opening Hours: Monday - Saturday, 4-8pm
Address: 46 Goondoon Street, Gladstone (across from the Library)
Ph #: (07) 4972 9999
Opening Hours: Wednesday - Sunday, 11am-2pm & 5pm-8pm
Address: 71 Dawson Hwy, West Gladstone
Ph #: (07) 4972 7999