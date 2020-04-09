Where's the Takeout at in CQ

It might be a challenging time, but one thing is for sure local businesses in CQ are proving how adaptable and resilient they are to the present changes in our community.

CQ let's get in there and support these local businesses and commend them being their for us Breakfast, Lunch and/or Dinner.

Here are a few of the local businesses that are open, and providing takeaway, phone order,and/or delivery/pickup services.

ROCKHAMPTON

The Ginger Mule

Opening Hours: Wednesday - Sunday 11:30-12am

Address: 8 William Street, Rockhampton City

Ph #: (07) 4927 7255

Lure Living

Opening Hours: 5:30am - 1pm

Address: 14 Anzac Parade, Yeppoon

Ph #: (07) 4939 4229

Captain Nemos - Northside

Opening Hours: 9am - 3pm

Address: 2/202 Musgrave Street, North Rockhampton

Ph #: (07) 4927 7311

Captain Nemos - Southside

Opening Hours: 9am - 3pm

Address: 28 William Street, South Rockhampton

Ph #: (07) 4927 6180

Lickity Fingers

Opening Hours: Check facebook, updates frequently

Address: 274 Murray Street, South Rockhampton

Ph #: (07) 4926 7703

Rosscos Pizza

Opening Hours: 11:30am - 8:30pm

Address: 1 Swordfish Avenue (Cedar Park Shopping Complex)

Ph #: (07) 4930 2290

GLADSTONE

Ban Thai Bar & Restaurant

Opening Hours: Monday - Saturday, 4-8pm

Address: 46 Goondoon Street, Gladstone (across from the Library)

Ph #: (07) 4972 9999

Dicey's Bar & Grill

Opening Hours: Wednesday - Sunday, 11am-2pm & 5pm-8pm

Address: 71 Dawson Hwy, West Gladstone

Ph #: (07) 4972 7999