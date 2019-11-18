Talented Townsville Locals Will Show Off Their Christmas Creations This Weekend

The Renegade Handmade Markets are always a great Sunday morning with something for the whole family to check out.

This weekend the market will be super sized to prepare for Christmas.

If you haven’t started your Christmas shopping list (don’t worry, we haven’t either) this is the perfect week to do it because you’ll be sure to find gems at the Renegade Mega Market across November 23-24.

“Not only do we have a lot of stalls, we have a lot of makers that don't attend our monthly markets,” Renegade Handmade posted on Facebook.

Enjoy the locally made crafts, jewellery, clothing, soaps and more from 8am-2pm on Saturday and Sunday.

Get in early to score the best picks of Christmas gifts at Calvary Christian College!

